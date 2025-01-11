Menu Explore
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi's action ‘childish’: CM MK Stalin

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2025 06:57 PM IST

MK Stalin alleged that governor RN Ravi appeared to be keen on violating the rules in a planned manner.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday criticised governor RN Ravi, saying that he was unable to digest the state's development. He also called the governor's decision not to address the state assembly “childish.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin speaks during a session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.(PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin speaks during a session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.(PTI)

The state Legislative Assembly has been witnessing strange scenes for the last few years after Ravi took over as governor, Stalin accused.

"The governor comes to the Assembly but returns without addressing the House. That's why I had said that his actions were childish," Stalin told the Assembly, according to PTI.

On January 6, Ravi left the Assembly without delivering the customary address. The Raj Bhavan later said that he left 'in deep anguish' as the national anthem wasn't played.

As per Article 176 of the Constitution, the governor has to deliver his address to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the session.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM moves resolution against UGC's draft rules for appointment of VC's, calls it assault on idea of federalism

Singing the Tamil anthem (Tamil Thai Valthu) before the session starts and playing the national anthem after the address has been the tradition for long, according to PTI.

On Saturday, Stalin alleged that Ravi appeared to be keen on violating the rules in a planned manner.

"I think the governor is unable to digest the fact that Tamil Nadu is developing. I may be an ordinary person but this Legislative Assembly came into existence due to the feelings of crores of people," Stalin said, reported PTI.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls election rules amendment ‘gravest’ threat to fair polls

"This House cannot bear to see the governor doing something with political motives that drags the position and responsibility he held by not respecting the dignity of this Assembly, not respecting the people's feelings, and 'daring' to insult the Tamil anthem. We should not see such things again," the chief minister added.

