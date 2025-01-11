Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi's action ‘childish’: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday criticised governor RN Ravi, saying that he was unable to digest the state's development. He also called the governor's decision not to address the state assembly “childish.” Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin speaks during a session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.(PTI)

The state Legislative Assembly has been witnessing strange scenes for the last few years after Ravi took over as governor, Stalin accused.

"The governor comes to the Assembly but returns without addressing the House. That's why I had said that his actions were childish," Stalin told the Assembly, according to PTI.

On January 6, Ravi left the Assembly without delivering the customary address. The Raj Bhavan later said that he left 'in deep anguish' as the national anthem wasn't played.

As per Article 176 of the Constitution, the governor has to deliver his address to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the session.

Singing the Tamil anthem (Tamil Thai Valthu) before the session starts and playing the national anthem after the address has been the tradition for long, according to PTI.

On Saturday, Stalin alleged that Ravi appeared to be keen on violating the rules in a planned manner.

"I think the governor is unable to digest the fact that Tamil Nadu is developing. I may be an ordinary person but this Legislative Assembly came into existence due to the feelings of crores of people," Stalin said, reported PTI.

"This House cannot bear to see the governor doing something with political motives that drags the position and responsibility he held by not respecting the dignity of this Assembly, not respecting the people's feelings, and 'daring' to insult the Tamil anthem. We should not see such things again," the chief minister added.