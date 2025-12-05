Tamil Nadu: Indigo flights cancelled due to operational reasons, says Chennai Airport

Chennai: Several IndiGo flights scheduled to depart from Chennai Airport till 6 pm on Friday were cancelled due to operational reasons, the airport authority announced, adding to the nationwide disruption in the airline’s operations. The situation in Chennai comes as IndiGo faces widespread operational disruptions across the country. (AFP)

In a statement, Chennai Airport said IndiGo had requested that departure gates hold passengers as many travellers were still inside the check-in and boarding areas amid the disruption.

“Passengers are informed that, as communicated by IndiGo @IndiGo6E, flights to BLR, BOM, DEL, CCU, and HYD with departures scheduled up to 1800 hrs have been cancelled due to operational reasons...” the Chennai Airport said.

“#IndiGo has also requested Departure Gates to hold all the passengers booked till 1800 hrs, as most of the base flight passengers are still in the check-in and boarding area,” it added.

The situation in Chennai comes as IndiGo faces widespread operational disruptions across the country. All IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain unaffected, Delhi Airport said earlier in the day.

In an official advisory, the Delhi Airport said, “IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.”

Passengers at multiple airports expressed frustration over the severe disruption, leaving many stranded with no clear communication or alternate travel options. Passengers said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left travellers stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations and has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, “To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026.”

IndiGo has been witnessing a sharp rise in cancellations, with approximately 170-200 flights affected per day, well above usual levels.