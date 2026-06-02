Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami questions delay in launch of TVK’s women’s safety task force

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday questioned chief minister C Joseph Vijay over the delay in launching the Singappen Special Task Force (SSTF), a key Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) poll promise aimed at enhancing women’s safety, and asked why the initiative was cancelled at the last minute despite being scheduled for rollout last week. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai. (PTI)

Responding to Vijay’s remarks at a public rally on Monday that the SSTF would be launched “next week”, Palaniswami asked whether women in Tamil Nadu should remain without protection until the government formally inaugurated the unit.

In a post on social media, the AIADMK leader said, “He (the chief minister) says he will launch the Singappen Special Task Force next week. While all the arrangements were ready last week, why did you cancel it at the last minute?”

“Should the women of Tamil Nadu remain without safety until you launch it next week? Before you finish a six-month crash course on how to run a government, should the people keep dying? And no one should even question that?” he asked.

The ruling TVK had promised in its election manifesto that it would establish the SSTF soon after coming to power. Following the party’s victory, the government issued an order stating that the special unit would function directly under the supervision of the chief minister.

At his first public rally after assuming office, held in Tiruchirappalli East on June 1 to thank voters, Vijay said that “efficient” police officers had been appointed to the task force and that it would be formally inaugurated next week.

Palaniswami also cited a media report on the arrest of two TVK functionaries in connection with an alleged gang-rape case near Tuticorin and questioned the government’s handling of law and order.

“How many ruling party functionaries have been arrested for heinous criminal acts in the past three weeks?” he asked.

“How can someone who lacks the capability to keep his own party members in check as a party leader manage the police department? How will it ensure the safety of women?” Palaniswami said.

He urged the chief minister to “step out of his fantasy world” and stop acting like a movie hero delivering punchlines. Reminding Vijay of the responsibilities attached to his office, Palaniswami demanded that the chief minister face reality and fulfil his primary obligation of maintaining law and order in the state.