Tamil Nadu political parties pass resolution against Centre’s delimitation plan

Chennai: An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday adopted a unanimous resolution asking the central government to refrain from implementing the Lok Sabha seats delimitation based exclusively on population, stating that it will be a “threat to federal structure” and the “political representation rights of southern states.” Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin chairs an all-party meeting in Chennai, on Wednesday. (@Udhaystalin)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader also proposed a Joint Action Committee comprising MPs and party representatives from all the southern states to create awareness among people against the delimitation exercise, which, according to him, may lead to a drastic cut in the number of parliamentary seats from the whole of southern India.

The resolution, passed by DMK, AIADMK, Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, CPI, CPI(M), and IUML, also said that the 1971 Census should be the basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies for 30 years from 2026.

Earlier, chief ministers of two other southern states--Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy of Congress-ruled Karnataka and Telangana, had also questioned the Centre’s delimitation move.

The Centre has, however, dismissed such concerns. Last week, Union home minister Amit Shah had accused Stalin of spreading a misinformation campaign on the matter and stated that the delimitation exercise will not affect southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

In Wednesday’s all-party meeting, Stalin emphasised that the state’s advances in population control and women empowerment could ironically result in losing eight parliamentary seats if delimitation was based on present population figures.

“Reducing the number of Lok Sabha seats in the southern states is unjustifiable because they have effectively implemented population control measures. The Centre should retain the arrangement for the next 30 years, beginning from 2026, as Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee promised in 2000 that delimitation would be decided based on the 1971 census. It is necessary to make other states implement population control measures,” Stalin said in the meeting.

Another resolution sought a Constitutional amendment to proportionately increase the seats of Tamil Nadu and other southern states in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha based on the 1971 census if the overall number of MPs was increased.

“If the Centre retained 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, Tamil Nadu’s representation will be reduced by eight seats,” Stalin alleged. He further explained that the state would gain an additional 22 constituencies if the number of constituencies were increased to 848, and in overall proportion the share of Tamil Nadu in Lok Sabha will come down.

“The delimitation sword is hanging over the head of south India and Tamil Nadu will be severely affected,” Stalin said, adding, “We must take a firm stand on the issue. We have to oppose the delimitation based on the census in 2026 unequivocally.”

Former minister D. Jayakumar, representing the principal opposition party AIADMK at the all-party meeting, extended his full support to the joint action committee and the resolution against the proposed delimitation exercise. He also wanted Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.2% representation in Parliament not to be reduced during the delimitation process.

Thol Thirumavalavan, leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, an ally of DMK, expressed concern over the potential fragmentation of Dalit and minority votes due to the delimitation. He emphasised the need to ensure that such a situation does not occur under the guise of delimitation, advocating for equal representation of Members of Parliament (MPs) in all states, similar to the system in the United States.

Anbumani Ramadoss, leader of the opposition Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), voiced his support for the state government’s initiative and urged Stalin to meet with the chief ministers of other southern states to coordinate a joint action against the proposed delimitation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional alliance partner, the Tamil Manila Congress, boycotted the all-party meeting, along with the Tamil nationalist outfit Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Meanwhile, N Anand, general secretary of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, attended the meeting. Just minutes before the meeting began, Vijay released a statement opposing the delimitation process. “It would be a punishment for Tamil Nadu and the southern states if the Union Government reduced the number of Lok Sabha constituencies. At the same time, it should not increase the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in northern states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” he said.

K. Veeramani, leader of the Dravidar Kazhagam said that those parties that boycotted the all-party meeting should recognise that delimitation is not solely an issue for one party but for the entire state.