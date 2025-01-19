Tamil Nadu rain: Heavy rainfall lashes Chennai, nearby districts; thunderstorms likely

Heavy rain lashed Tamil Nadu's Chennai and other districts of the state on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning for the day. The weather office expected the heavy rains to cause waterlogging in some areas in Tamil Nadu. (File/AFP)

Till around 7:30 am, Chennai recorded a temperature of 24 degree Celsius. The city, according to Sameer app, recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 74.

The weather forecast of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi districts on Sunday, January 19.

Chennai weather today

Till 10 am, the RMC said, "moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely" at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The incessant rainfall are also expected to cause waterlogging in some areas, disrupting traffic flow and general movement.

An atmospheric low-level circulation prevailing in the southwestern Bay of Bengal areas off the Tamil Nadu coast have triggered the showers in the final phase pf the North East monsoon, a Asianet News Tamil report cited Chennai weather office.

The heavy rain follows the recently celebrated Pongal festival in the southern state. Tamil Nadu generally witnesses rainfall in December-January every year.

According to the weather office, Tamil Nadu will witness light to moderate rain in the coming two days as well. It said that showers are likely to occur at one or two places over South Tamil Nadu and at some places over North Tamil Nadu, over Puducherry and Karaikal area.

From January 22 onwards, the southern state is likely to experience dry weather, the RMC said.

According to IMD's forecast for Chennai on Sunday, the city is expected to have partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm. The minimum temperature in Chennai is likely to settle at 22 degree Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 28 degree Celsius.