Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in road accident

AIADMK MP S Rajendran has died in a road accident that took place early on Saturday morning when his car hit an under-construction road median in Tamil Nadu’s Tindivanam at Villpuram district. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP was travelling from Jakkampettai to Tindivanam.

Police sources say, the accident took place on the Tindivanam-Mailam State Highway road around 6 am on Saturday.

“The 62-year-old MP was travelling from Jakkampettai, a town near Tindivanam. He was accompanied by his relative Tamil Selvan. The accident took place when the driver lost control of the sports utility vehicle and it rammed into the under-construction median,” said Villupuram district police sources.

On Friday, Rajendran was in Tindivanam in Villupuram district where he was attending a dinner at Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss’s home at Thailapuram village near Tindivanam. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also attended the dinner at Ramadoss’s home. After the dinner, Rajendran had stayed at the Jakkampettai government guest house.

Rajendran, who was sitting on the front passenger seat, received severe head injuries as the car suffered maximum damage on the front left in the collision with the median.

“Though Rajendran, Tamil Selvan and the SUV’s driver were taken to Tindivanam general hospital, doctors declared Rajendran brought dead. However, the other two are undergoing treatment,” police informed.

Rajendran was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency which is reserved for Dalit candidates. Rajendran was one of the MPs who had a good track record with 85 per cent attendance in Parliament.

Following Rajendran’s death, C Ve Shanmugam, TN Law Minister and a Villupuram resident, has announced the suspension of all party related activities on Saturday.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 11:15 IST