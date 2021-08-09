Tamil Nadu survey shows Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy highest among elderly

A state government survey on Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy has found that the elderly population in Tamil Nadu was the most hesitant compared to other age groups.

The survey was carried out by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) in July to analyse people’s perception towards taking the vaccine across Tamil Nadu. 95 clusters were chosen randomly in the state with each cluster consisting of 30 random houses.

Vaccine hesitancy was highest among those who were above the age of 60 with 27.6%, while for those in the 18-45 age category it was 16.9% and in the 45-60 age category it was 18.2%. The number of people who were surveyed in each of these three categories are 488, 1596, and 771 respectively. The survey covered a cross section of people who are professionals and illiterate and working, unemployed, students and those who are retired.

Nearly 2855 people were surveyed. “This number is enough to conduct a rapid assessment to understand the problem for decision making,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, former director of DPH. “The survey has shown what we have come to know anecdotally that there is vaccine hesitancy among the elderly, pregnancy and lactating women.” Pregnant and lactating women were also included in the survey.

Among those who were not vaccinated, 80.3% of males and 81.6% of females were ready to get vaccinated, according to the survey released on Sunday. Vaccine hesitancy was observed in 19.7% men and 18.4% of women. Vaccine hesitancy was higher among rural respondents (20.3%) compared to urban areas (17.5%).

According to the survey, reasons for vaccine hesitancy were manifold among the respondents who were both vaccinated and had not taken it. The top reasons were fear of injections, fear of complications, confidence that they will not get Covid-19 and being turned away due to short supply of vaccines and not being aware of where to get vaccines.

Based on the survey results, the public health department has decided to focus on awareness activities to address misconceptions regarding the Covid-19 vaccine with special attention for people above 60 years of age. Strategies and facilities would be created to counter the barriers. “The survey has shown us that we need to create a supply that is closer to their homes,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director public health who led the survey. “Most of these problems are easily addressable but the real challenge for us is the supply now.”

The state has been perennially facing a shortage in vaccine supply from the Union government, but it has been addressed now. He added that another survey will be taken only if their performance in addressing hesitancy doesn’t work.

The survey teams at each district were constituted and led by the respective Deputy Director of Health Services, while in Chennai; the survey was done by Community Medicine Postgraduate students from the Madras Medical College with support from Greater Chennai Corporation.

“They visited houses and one family member was chosen by a random method from each house. They were interviewed to understand their perception towards Covid-19 vaccine, after verifying their vaccination status,” said a statement from the DPH.

If the participant was vaccinated, the reason for their acceptance of the vaccine and getting vaccinated was recorded. If the participant was unvaccinated, the reasons for not getting vaccinated and their willingness to get vaccinated in future were also recorded.