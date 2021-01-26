Tamil Nadu tractor rally largely peaceful; farmers, cops scuffle in delta areas
Farmers and workers from several labour unions of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies, including the Left parties, participated in tractor rallies across various districts in Tamil Nadu. The state police had a different approach in different districts and varying degrees of what was allowed for the rally. While the rallies ended peacefully by afternoon in a few districts, there was a tussle between police and farmers in the delta districts.
In Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts, there was heavy police deployment, and a scuffle broke out between the police and the farmers who started the rally with bullock carts, tractors, jeeps and two-wheelers. In Thanjavur, the farmers removed barricades and ropes to continue their rally and ended it by afternoon.
Also Read: Tractor rally: Why protesting farmers digressed from the original routes
Hundreds of tractors participated in Nagapattinam district and were stopped. “A confrontation is still going on between police and farmers there,” said state coordinator of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee K Balakrishnan. Police are at the location with a riot control vehicle to stop the rally and have warned of arrests. Policemen and farmers were also seen pushing one another after the tractors were not allowed to proceed. Some farmers continued their rally on foot. In Karur district too, they were allowed to continue the rally on foot.
In Cuddalore, no tractor was allowed to enter the city, while in Virudhunagar, one tractor was allowed and hundreds of farmers joined on their two-wheelers. Police said that the rallies went on peacefully in these two places. “Since we had warned them earlier, farmers took put a rally only on two-wheleers,” said a station officer from Cuddalore. The district police had issued a note warning against gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly since a new variant of the virus emerged earlier this month. “Those who organise protests and gather in large numbers will be severely punished as per law as it may cause a surge in cases,” the Cuddalore police’s statement read. “Tractors without permission used in this rally will be penalised according to Motors (Vehicles) Act (1988) under sections 177, 179 and 207 and the tractors will be seized.”
The opposition DMK and its allies have protested and launched hunger strikes in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi in the recent months. However, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government has been in favour of the three new farm bills.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress workers mark Republic Day with protest in Mussoorie against farm laws
- Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Padma awardee came to Bhopal in ’80s hoping to earn ₹6 daily as labourer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after farmers' tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu’s Padma awardees include Balasubrahmanyam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Musician Rewben Mashangva, designer Hanjabam Radhe Devi get Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't condone': Tharoor says farmers' flag on Red Fort is 'unfortunate'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't do anything that tarnishes the movement, Yogendra Yadav tells farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Governor’s balanced development pitch points to 3 capitals plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher for 7 decades, 102-year-old class 7 pass out is Padma Shri winner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is me': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu tractor rally largely peaceful; farmers, cops scuffle in delta areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox