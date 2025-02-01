Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu's AIADMK slams Union Budget 2025-26, calls it 'Bihar Budget'

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 06:09 PM IST

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Saturday alleged that the Union Budget appeared to be "Bihar Budget.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Saturday alleged that the Union Budget appeared to be "Bihar Budget," and flayed the Centre for not announcing special schemes for the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses a press conference after staging a walkout from the assembly during the Budget Session in Chennai. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Assembly LoP Edappadi K. Palaniswami addresses a press conference after staging a walkout from the assembly during the Budget Session in Chennai. (PTI)

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the Budget did not have special schemes for states like Tamil Nadu and it appeared to be "Bihar's Budget," rather than the Union Budget as several development schemes have been announced for that state as Assembly election is due there this year.

The Economic Survey says a growth rate that is not less than 8 per cent is needed for over a decade to achieve the goal of a developed Bharat (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, Palaniswami, former Chief Minister said.

However, since the Budget has only increased the exemption limit for personal income tax, it appeared to be a document of "jugglery of words," and increasing growth rate to 8 percent remained a "big question mark."

Though substantially increasing the income tax exemption limit was a welcome move, it does not have any special schemes, river water interlinking initiatives, railway schemes and MetroRail plans (Coimbatore and Madurai) for Tamil Nadu. Also, there was nothing to create job opportunities and give a boost to skill development initiatives, he claimed.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On