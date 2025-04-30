Menu Explore
Tamil political group in Sri Lanka protests against Pahalgam terror attack

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 04:01 PM IST

A political group of minority Tamils staged a protest outside the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka on Wednesday against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killing 26 people(PTI)

The "Our Generation Party" held placards stating "Pakistan stop state-sponsored terrorism", urging Pakistan to ensure regional peace.

"We will soon register our political party in order to contest all future elections," the party's President Sidambaram Karunanithi told reporters.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. Most of those killed were tourists.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
