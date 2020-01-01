Tamil scholar Nellai Kannan booked for his speech against PM; BJP wants him arrested

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 09:07 IST

The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced protest against senior Congress leader in state and scholar Nellai Kannan. Kannan was booked by the police for making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the passage of citizenship law.

The police action came after the Congress leader asked the minorities to finish-off PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at a meeting arranged by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

“I was expecting Saheebs to end Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. But no one is doing that,” Kannan had said at the meeting.

He further said that Home Minister Amit Shah is controlling the PM.

A day after Kannan’s controversial speech, BJP national secretary H Raja urged Tamil Nadu police to arrest Kannan for derogatory comments against the PM and HM.

“The Congress politician Nellai Kannan has instigated the Muslims to finish off PM and HM in his speech. I have complained to the Director General of Tamil Nadu Police, through WhatsApp and on online too. I request the TN Gov to take immediate action,” H Raja said in a tweet.

He further said that Kannan has not only passed derogatory comments against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah, but “gave a life threat to them by instigating Muslims”. “It seems Kannan wants to do something which happened for Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu,” Raja said on Twitter.

On his complaint, the Tamil Nadu Police booked Kannan under IPC section 504, 505 and 505(2) for trying to instigate violence, instigating someone to indulge in violence, and creating violence between two groups.

Raja further declared that four senior BJP workers would stage dharna if the police fails to arrest the Congress leader.

“I have tried to reach Nellai Kannan through his phone number. A voicemail speaks in Kannada says that the number is currently not reachable. I, BJP senior leader La Ganesan, former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan will launch a dharna before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue if the police does not arrest Kannan,” said Raja.

BJP workers have been protesting against Kannan in Tirunelveli. The 74-year-old leader was stopped by the BJP workers from going to hospital. As the private hospital reportedly denied him admission, Kannan headed to another hospital for health check-up.