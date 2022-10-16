'Tape on light', 'insect inside plane': Vistara responds to complaints in tweets

Acknowledging a customer’s grievance is arguably the first step in ensuring an improved service. It also points the companies in the right direction for knowing the shortcomings and having a moment of truth. Vistara Airlines of the Tata Group has been responding to several complaints this week, which stood out from the usual grievances and queries on social media.

After a user claimed that he had found a cockroach in his in-flight meal, there were others who raised some issues. While one of them said that tape was spotted on fused lights in a plane, another one said that he captured an insect flying on camera.

"All our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest," the domestic carrier had responded on Thursday when in a tweet, a user - Nukul Solanki - had shared pictures, saying, “Small cockroach in air Vistara meal. (sic)”.

Later, in a detailed statement, the airline said that what was claimed to be a cockroach was “a sautéed piece of ginger”.

On Saturday, a flyer, who complained about constant marketing messages on “sanitised” cab services, took a swipe in a post: “It’s funny you mention providing sanitised cabs. Perhaps start with sanitising your planes first.” He also posted a video in proof of his claim of spotting an insect. In response, the airline said it puts “in constant efforts to keep the cabin clean at all times”.

And then, one more flyer came up with a different issue: “@airvistara poor maintenance of flight. Lights are not working as tape has been pasted to avoid fused tube lights. I think as premium airlines you should avoid. Picture enclosed. Flight UK823, Mumbai to Chennai date 15/10/2022. (sic)” The airline has assured that this would be raised with the department concerned.

The Tata Group - which has also acquired Air India - takes pride in customer service. But it seems keeping customers satisfied is a constant job.

