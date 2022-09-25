‘Task force formed for cheetahs’: PM Modi addresses ‘Mann Ki Baat’| Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 93rd episode of his monthly radio programme -‘Mann Ki Baat’. During his speech, PM Modi said that a task force has been formed to monitor the cheetahs that were recently brought to India from Namibia. He also paid a tribute to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes:

1. "A task force has been formed to monitor the cheetahs and see how much they have been able to mix in the environment here. On this basis, a decision will be taken after a few months, and then you will see the cheetahs," PM Modi said on the big cats whose new home in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

2. "A lot of suggestions received for this month's Mann Ki Baat are about the cheetahs. People from across the country have written about it."

3. "India is paying homage to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya today. He was a profound thinker and a great son of the country."

Also read: On Engineers Day, PM Modi invokes ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to honour M Visvesvaraya

4. "As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

5. "For years, there were no clear standards for sign language. To overcome these difficulties, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center was established in 2015. Since then, numerous efforts have been taken to spread awareness about the Indian sign language."

6. "Climate Change remains a major threat to marine ecosystems. On the other hand, the litter spread on our beaches is disturbing. It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts for these challenges."

7. "The United Nations has recognized and honored another effort of India. This is an effort, started in the year 2017 – the 'India Hypertension Control Initiative'."

Also read: ‘PM often asks - 70 saal me kya kiya?...’ Rahul Gandhi responds in a tweet

8. "India is also fortunate that our connection with the sea has remained unbroken due to the long coastline of more than seven and a half thousand kilometers (7500 km). This coastal border passes through many states and islands."

9. "With the right nutrition, with the right medicines at the right time, it is possible to cure tuberculosis. I believe that with this power of public participation, India will definitely be free from TB by the year 2025."

10. "There is no other religion like doing service for others and doing good to others."