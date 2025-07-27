Taxi driver shot in the head in Delhi's Badarpur, 2 arrested

A 24-year-old taxi driver was shot in the head in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area early Sunday morning, police said. The man survived and is in a critical state. Two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the shooting, they said. Police have not disclosed the identities of the detained suspects. They are examining CCTV footage from the area.(PTI/Representational Image)

Police said they got a call at 6.07 am from a private hospital, where the victim had been brought with a gunshot wound.

"A team from Badarpur Police Station, including the SHO and investigating officer, reached the hospital and found the victim, identified as Gautam Saini, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana. He was admitted and unconscious. Preliminary investigation revealed that Saini had sustained a gunshot injury to his forehead," a police officer said.

Saini was later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"His condition is reported to be critical but stable. Two persons suspected to be involved in the firing have been apprehended. The motive behind the attack and the exact sequence of events are under investigation," the officer added.

