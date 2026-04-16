TCS Nashik case reaches Supreme Court: Plea filed over ‘organised’ religious conversion, sexual harassment

The alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS Nashik has now reached the Supreme Court of India. A plea has been filed before the top court on Thursday. The alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS Nashik has now reached the Supreme Court of India. A plea has been filed before the top court on Thursday. (ANI)

As per a report by Bar and Bench, the plea states that the "organized religious conversion in Nashik has shaken the conscience of citizens across the country."

As per a PTI report, the plea has been filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The advocate contended that deceitful religious conversion is not only a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy, and liberty but also a menace to fraternity, dignity, unity and national integration.

The plea also calls on the Centre and state government to take strict steps to control religious conversion.

Also Read | Religious conversion, sexual harassment and 'organised gang': What we know about the TCS Nashik crisis

"All persons will have the right freely to profess, practice and propagate religion and not that all persons will have the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion. It means the right to profess, practice and propagate religion is free to everyone, but cannot be practised absolutely or freely," said the plea.

"The expression does not mean that every person is free to do whatever they wish in the name of religion. Rather, it means that everyone has the right freely to profess, practise and propagate, but this freedom itself is subject to reasonable restrictions," the plea added further.

What is the TCS Nashik case? Over the past two months, multiple FIRs have been filed regarding various instances of sexual, mental and religious harassment. Police in Nashik have arrested a total of eight people accused in the case.

One female accused, as per police, is on the run. An SIT panel has also been formed to probe the case, along with the National Commisison of Women taken cognizance of the matter.