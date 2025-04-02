TDP backs Waqf bill, seeks flexibility to let states decide waqf board composition

NEW DELHI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but urged the government to grant state governments greater autonomy in determining the composition of waqf boards in the rules. Krishna Prasad Tenneti highlighted the need for support for the Muslim community for their upliftment, reasoning that the community faces economic, educational and social hardships (Screengrab)

“The TDP has always stood by the welfare and upliftment of the muslim community, ensuring their rights and development. In line with this commitment, I urge the government to consider providing flexibility to the state governments in deciding the composition of the waqf board,” TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti told the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the bill.

In a controversial move, the bill has proposed that two non-Muslim members will be included in both central and state waqf boards to ensure inclusivity. Many Muslim bodies and leaders have opposed this provision on the ground that Hindu temples don’t allow any non-Hindus to be a part of the administration.

“Given that Andhra Pradesh has already enacted the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act permitting religious autonomy, providing states the power to determine the composition of the waqf boards will ensure the welfare of the Muslim community. This step will ensure the TDP’s dedication to the inclusive growth and welfare of the communities,” he said.

Tenneti said the TDP was supporting the amendment bill in the interest of Muslim women, Muslim youth and the Muslim downtrodden and in the hope that the central government will take its suggestion seeking flexibility for the state government into consideration at the time of framing of the rules.

The TDP MP highlighted the need for support for the Muslim community for their upliftment, reasoning that the community faces economic, educational and social hardships. “Despite constituting 14% of the population, Muslims hold a mere 4-5% of government jobs and less than 3% in corporate employment. Their high dropout rates also prevent their upward mobility,” he said.

The TDP MP called for the effective utilisation of the “vast and underutilised” waqf properties, which he estimated were valued at over ₹1.2 lakh crore. “Our party firmly believes that these resources must be used for the welfare of the Muslim community, particularly for the women, the youth and the downtrodden,” he added.

He also underscored the role of his party’s representative in the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) that deliberated on the proposed legislation. Tenneti outlined key recommendations his party had made to the central government regarding waqf property management and said the TDP had pitched for replacing the district collector with a designated officer of higher rank to resolve disputes over wrongful claims by waqf boards, and extend the timeline for uploading waqf-related documents.

“We moved an amendment replacing the district collector with a designated officer above the rank of the collector to handle disputes. This amendment empowers state governments to appoint a higher-ranking officer, ensuring a robust, broader and larger resolution because we feel there is a need to take care of the welfare and upliftment of the minorities,” he said.

The revised bill provides that a government officer above the rank of district collector will investigate government properties claimed as waqf, preventing unwarranted claims. Regarding the application process, the court may entertain applications after six months if the applicants satisfy the cause of delay. The new bill also allowed keeping already registered properties under the waqf, unless disputed or identified as government land.

Targeting the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Tenneti accused the Opposition of attending only 18 out of the 38 JPC meetings on the bill and underlined his party’s conviction that there was a need to take care of the welfare and upliftment of the minorities.

In response, YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy criticised TDP’s stand on the bill. “Not a single minority in our state will approve what they have spoken and done today. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to stand by the Muslim community and we have stood our ground,” he said, alleging chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had “ditched” the minority community in Andhra Pradesh.