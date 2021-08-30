TDP chief Naidu asks police to withdraw ‘false cases’ against party leaders

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked the state director general of police (DGP) to withdraw “false cases” against his party leaders in connection with a statewide protest organised by TDP against the rise in fuel prices on August 28.

“A section of police were harassing opposition leaders along with the general public if they exhibited any iota of dissent against the government [sic],” Naidu said in a strongly worded letter to the DGP.

The TDP attempted to conduct a statewide protest against fuel hike on August 28, which led to the arrests of some of its leaders, including Chintamaneni Prabhakar, a former MLA from Denduluru.

Calling the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s rule “suppressive police raj”, Naidu alleged that the police arrested TDP leaders from their homes late in the night as well, and asked Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang to take cognisance of the “deteriorating” law and order situation.

The former chief minister claimed that on August 28, agitators demanded the rollback of petrol, diesel and essential commodity prices in a “peaceful manner”.

Naidu added that Prabhakar held a peaceful demonstration,and a false case was registered against him under sections 143, 341, 290, 353, 269, 271 r/w (read with) 149 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of 32 PA-1861, 51(a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. He stated that Prabhakar was arrested from a wedding function in Visakhapatnam.

“What was the need to arrest an opposition party leader and former MLA in such an unscrupulous manner?” the TDP national president asked. The main Opposition has a low number of leaders in Andhra Pradesh, given that the ruling YSRCP, led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, won 151 of the 175 assembly seats in the 2019 state elections.

The TDP and YSRCP often lock horns over several issues, and Naidu has often alleged police partiality ever since he lost the elections two years ago. However, the ruling YSRCP hit back against Naidu, stating that Prabhakar has 74 cases registered against him for various offences committed in the past.

“Chandrababu Naidu talking about Prabhakar, who is a history sheeterdoes not make sense, as he has 74 cases registered against him. During Naidu’s time as chief minister, Prabhakar had attacked two sub-inspectors and two Mandal Revenue Officers,” said Abbaya Chowdary Kothari, YSRCP spokesperson and MLA from Denduluru seat (in West Godavari district), explaining that Prabhakar had a history of assaulting the police.“If you are writing a letter to the DGP about him, what kind of a message are you sending?” he questioned.

Kothari said on August 28,Prabhakar obstructed the road with 150 people and even pushed a police officer, for which action was taken against him. “Petrol prices are high as we have to pay back oil bonds, so why can’t Naidu use his MPs and question the BJP(-led Centre)? An officer on duty was attacked, so is Naidu saying that law should not taken its own course?” he questioned.