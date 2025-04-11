TDP MP calls for inquiry against Jagan for ‘irresponsible’ remarks

Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has urged Union home minister Amit Shah to initiate probe against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inciting public unrest with his provocative comments against the state government during his latest visit to Sri Satya Sai district. According to Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the YSRCP chief, during his visit to Papireddypalli village of Ramgiri block on Tuesday, made wild and unsubstantiated accusations against the state government (File photo)

In a nine-page letter to Shah on Wednesday night, Devarayalu, who represents Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency, called for appropriate action be initiated against Jagan to safeguard the spirit of democracy and uphold the rule of law.

“While political criticism and democratic discourse are welcome in any healthy democracy, such irresponsible statements-when made in public rallies-can have far-reaching consequences, including the erosion of public confidence in lawful authorities and an increase in political polarisation,” he said.

According to Devarayalu, the YSRCP chief, during his visit to Papireddypalli village of Ramgiri block on Tuesday, made wild and unsubstantiated accusations against the state government. “These statements, made in a highly sensitive political climate, have the potential to disturb public order and harmony in the region,” he said.

Describing Jagan as a professional political criminal, the TDP leader said despite being the former chief minister, he was provided full Z+ security, along with adequate police bandobast during his district tours. “During his visit to Papireddypalli village, he intentionally moved his cadre towards the helicopter zone to create a security disturbance,” he alleged.

The MP further said that the YSRCP chief had informed his cadre well in advance that he would return by road, only to later make false claims that the helicopter malfunction forced him to alter his plans. Despite full cooperation from 2,500 police personnel, Jagan carried out his plans and tried to spread misinformation about the security arrangements, he said.

“He (Jagan) accused the police of working like watchmen for the ruling party which not only adversely affects the morale of the police, but also has the potential to undermine the police department by the criminals. He even went to the extent of issuing threats to the police that they would be stripped of their jobs if YSRCP comes to power,” he said.

Reacting to the TDP leader’s letter to the Union home minister, YSRCP official spokesperson Chintalapudi Ashok said Devarayalu was in the YSRCP till the last general elections and had represented the YSRCP in Lok Sabha in his previous term. “If he had so much contempt towards Jagan and was aware of the CBI cases against the latter, why did he join the party in the past and get elected as an MP?” he asked.

Ashok said that he would provide the MP with a detailed account of the police atrocities in Palnadu district along with evidence. “Can he bring them to the notice of the Centre in Lok Sabha?” he asked. The YSRCP leader said Devarayalu should write a letter to Shah about the murders, rapes and atrocities happening in the state, instead of spitting venom on the opposition party leader.