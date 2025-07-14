TDP veteran, Naidu loyalist, ex-Union minister: Who is new Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Former union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was on Monday appointed the Governor of Goa by President Droupadi Murmu. Raju also fought the Lok Sabha elections from the Vizianagaram constituency in 2014 and won.(@BJP4Goa )

The appointment will take effect from the date the Governor will take charge, an official release said.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Governor of Goa.