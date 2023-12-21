TDP-Jana Sena alliance a historic necessity for Andhra polls: Naidu

Describing the alliance between Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party as a “historic necessity” to liberate Andhra Pradesh from the clutches of a “tyrannical rule” of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that both the parties would soon come out with a common manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during a rally at Polipalli village of Nellimarla block in Vizianagaram district held at a culmination of Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (HT Photo)

Addressing a huge rally at Polipalli village of Nellimarla block in Vizianagaram district held at a culmination of Yuva Galam padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Naidu said the TDP and Jana Sena would organise rallies at Amaravati and Tirupati shortly to unveil the common agenda for the coming elections.

“We have already made some promises like payment of unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month to the jobless youth, free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, payment of financial assistance of ₹20,000 to each farmer every year and employment to 20 lakh youth in next five years. Both the parties will soon come out with a comprehensive manifesto,” he said.

Naidu alleged that the Jagan government had tried to create hurdles for the padayatra of Lokesh and other public outreach programmes of the TDP leaders. “I have seen several leaders who had gone into the people to understand their problems. But no chief minister had ever created any troubles for them by misusing police forces,” he said.

He charged the YSRC government with encouraging land grabbing, looting of public assets and harassing the common people. “The state has gone 10 years backwards under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime,” he said.

Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan expressed confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena combine would pull down the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the coming elections.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh needed a visionary leader like Naidu, the Jana Sena Party chief said he had joined hands with the TDP only to put an end to the autocratic rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I felt very bad when a leader with four decades of political experience was sent to jail. I was surprised why Jagan had acted with so much vengeance against Naidu, when it was the Congress government which had filed cases against him,” he said.

He alleged that Jagan had no faith in democracy and its values and alleged that false cases were filed against anybody who criticised his government.

Expressing the hope that the BP national leadership would support the TDP-Jana Sena alliance, Pawan Kalyan said that the tie-up should continue at least till all the issues in the state are settled.

Addressing the rally, Lokesh said the battle had already begun and it would continue till the barriers of Tadepalli palace (the official residence of Jagan) were broken. “Yuva Galam is the voice of the people. It is just a beginning for the end of Jagan rule,” he said.

He regretted that the youth were migrating to other states in search of employment as there were no job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. “Farmers too are suffering a lot due to spurious seeds and fertilisers. Industries that have launched their units in the state during the TDP regime too are vacating the state,” he said, adding, “Mr Jagan is taking vicious pleasure by damaging the capital city of Amaravathi.”

YSRC spokesman and advisor to the government (social justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao alleged that all the opposition leaders were coming together to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections, but their efforts would not succeed.

“Jagan is fighting alone like a lion, with the support of Dalits and other oppressed sections. They all stand by him, as they are aware only Jagan can ensure social justice and eradication of poverty. He is invincible,” Rao said.