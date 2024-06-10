TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the richest Lok Sabha MP, gets Ministry of Rural Development and Communications

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is also the richest candidate to win the recently concluded Lok Sabha election was made Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated portfolios to his Union council of ministers. TDP MP Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (drpemmasani.com)



Pemmasani, aged 48, has been elected from Andhra Pradesh’ Guntur constituency. He defeated YSRCP’s candidate MP Kilari Venkata Rosaiah by a margin of 3,44,695 votes.



In his affidavit submitted to Election Commission of India (ECI), Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani declared assets of ₹5705 crore, highest among the 8,360 candidates who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He had also mentioned the liabilities of 1038 Crore in the affidavit.



The 48-year-old politician completed MBBS from NTR University of Health Sciences in 1999 and post graduate degree in internal medicine at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania in 2005.

In addition to his career as a doctor and his political debut in 2024 as a parliamentarian, Pemmasani is credited to have made significant contributions to the field of education.

He founded UWorld, an online platform that offers study materials and test series for students preparing for college entrance exams. In 2020, Pemmasani was honoured with the Ernst and Young Award as a young entrepreneur in the United States.

He also established the Pemmasani Foundation, which organises health camps and supplies drinking water to villages in Guntur and Narasaraopet. The Lok Sabha MP is married to Ratna Koneru and the couple has two children.



In 2014 and 2019, Chandra Sekhar tried to get the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha ticket from the Telugu Desam Party. However, he stepped back for a long time when the ticket went to Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, a former Indian National Congress leader.



In the recently concluded general elections, the TDP has won 16 Lok Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.