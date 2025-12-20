Teacher found dead at ex CISF officer's house, family allege murder over 'affair'

A teacher was found dead with gunshot wound at a retired CISF sub-inspector's house in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said on Saturday. However, the victim's family has alleged he was murdered over suspicion of having an affair with the ex-officer's daughter. police suspect financial dispute behind incident that occurred in Narayanpur village.(Representational)

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya said, "The preliminary inquiry suggests a case of financial dealings, though the family is alleging a love affair. The exact circumstances of the firing are being investigated,"

Sukhdev Singh (30), the victim, frequently visited the house of retired CISF sub-inspector Puran Singh where he ran IELTS coaching classes, the police said.

The victim's father Harjinder Singh alleged, "Puran suspected my son of having an affair with his daughter and used to harass him over phone calls. He called my son to his house and got him killed."

Puran Singh, however, claimed, "Sukhdev pulled out his revolver in anger and opened fire. One bullet hit my wife. After that, he shot himself in the chest."

The accused's wife, Gurmeet Kaur, has been hospitalised and the revolver used in the incident was seized.

"One bullet passed through the victim's chest and struck the wall," the police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Puran Singh and his wife on the complaint of the victim's father, and the retired officer has been taken into custody, they said.