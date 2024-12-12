Teacher stabbed by class 11 student for confiscating mobile phone in UP's Bahraich

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh was stabbed by a class 11 student as he confiscated the student’s mobile phone in the classroom. Police is investigating the matter. (Representational Image)(PTI)

The incident happened at the Navayug Inter College at Mihinpurwa in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Thursday, PTI reported quoting police officials.

The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district medical college, the officials said.

Prasad taught English at the Navayug Inter College and had confiscated the phones of many students three days ago. One of the boys allegedly decided to take revenge.

"Three days ago, the teacher confiscated mobile phones of several students since using cell phones is prohibited on the campus. Angered by the move, one of the boys attacked the teacher with a knife when he was taking attendance on Thursday," Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told PTI.

The injured teacher was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to the district medical college due to the severity of his injuries, according to the ASP.

Based on a complaint lodged by the teacher's family members, a case has been registered against the accused student. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered, the officer said.

The Police also made it clear that the investigation is ongoing and if more students are found involved in the attack, action will be taken against them as well.

Stabbed teacher breaks silence

The teacher in question, Rajendra Prasad said that he had confiscated the mobiles of some students a few days ago, which were returned to them. But some students got upset. According to Prasad, three students were involved in the attack on him.

“One arranged the knife, another attacked me, while a third student assisted them. I was caught off-guard when I was attacked. As I tried to push him away, he struck on my head," he told the media from his hospital bed.