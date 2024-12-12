UP: Mother died of ‘accidental fall’, claims son. Days later he confesses to murder

After days of spreading a misleading statement, the minor son of a scientist allegedly confessed to killing his mother in their home in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, PTI reported. Aarti's body was found on the floor of their house by her husband Ram Milan. (Representative Image)

Aarti Verma died after her head crashed against a wall on December 3. And her son, a class 11 student, claimed that she died of an accidental fall, misleading his father and the police.

During a detailed investigation, the truth came to the light, said Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (North).

"After two hours of questioning, the teenager admitted that he pushed his mother during an argument, leading to a fatal head injury," he said.

Aarti's husband Ram Milan, an assistant scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Chennai, only found about his wife's death four days later.

After reaching his wife's switched-off phone for two days, Milan asked his sister-in-law to check in on the house on December 7. But the house was locked from outside.

When he returned to Gorakhpur the following evening, he found Aarti's body on the floor, police said.

Their son was then found near a Shiva temple and he initially told his father and the cops that his mother died after a fall, claiming he locked the house in a panic and wandered aimlessly for four days.

However, the postmortem report did not corroborate the boy's statement, police said.

Further suspicion arose when the bloodstains were found at two separate spots in the house, police said, adding that this proof suggested that the body was dragged.

CCTV footage also confirmed that no outsider had entered the house, police said.

Large amounts of cash in ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 notes were also allegedly found in the room, they added.

"During interrogation, the boy confessed on Tuesday evening that on the morning of December 3, his mother asked him to go to school. When he refused, a dispute over money ensued, and his mother threw cash at him in frustration," Srivastava was quoted as saying by PTI.

Infuriated by this, the boy pushed his mother, resulting in her death. The teenager is in police custody now, the official said.