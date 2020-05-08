Teachings of Buddha more relevant in Covid-19 crisis, says PM Modi

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Lord Buddha’s teachings have become more relevant than ever before as the world is facing the Covid-19 a crisis.

In his address to virtual Vesak global celebrations on Buddha Purnima in honour of the victims of the pandemic and frontline Covid-19 workers, Modi said one must follow Lord Buddha’s teachings that are especially relevant during the times of the crisis.

“Buddha became his own visionary and showed others the way,” he said.

Modi said India’s growth will always aid global growth. He added India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same. Modi said while making every possible effort to save every life, India is also fulfilling its global responsibilities. “Every word and preaching of Buddha reinforces India’s commitment to serve humanity,” he said.

He urged people not to give up and continue to face the challenge. Modi said to stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem as people have to fight together to defeat the pandemic.

He referred to frontline workers toiling daily and said their resilience needs to be honoured. “During this difficult time, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others by sacrificing their own comforts. Such people deserve honour and appreciation,” he said.