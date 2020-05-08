e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Teachings of Buddha more relevant in Covid-19 crisis, says PM Modi

Teachings of Buddha more relevant in Covid-19 crisis, says PM Modi

Modi said India’s growth will always aid global growth. He added India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 03:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on Buddha Purnima via video conference on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on Buddha Purnima via video conference on Thursday.(ANI Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Lord Buddha’s teachings have become more relevant than ever before as the world is facing the Covid-19 a crisis.

In his address to virtual Vesak global celebrations on Buddha Purnima in honour of the victims of the pandemic and frontline Covid-19 workers, Modi said one must follow Lord Buddha’s teachings that are especially relevant during the times of the crisis.

“Buddha became his own visionary and showed others the way,” he said.

Modi said India’s growth will always aid global growth. He added India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same. Modi said while making every possible effort to save every life, India is also fulfilling its global responsibilities. “Every word and preaching of Buddha reinforces India’s commitment to serve humanity,” he said.

He urged people not to give up and continue to face the challenge. Modi said to stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem as people have to fight together to defeat the pandemic.

He referred to frontline workers toiling daily and said their resilience needs to be honoured. “During this difficult time, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others by sacrificing their own comforts. Such people deserve honour and appreciation,” he said.

tags
top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper