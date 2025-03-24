Menu Explore
Tech entrepreneur alleges harassment by wife, police; official denies allegations

PTI |
Mar 24, 2025 06:23 PM IST

Tech entrepreneur alleges harassment by wife, police; official denies allegations

Chennai, A tech entrepreneur with Chennai roots and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company, has alleged the Chennai police harassed him and that his wife filed a false complaint against him.

However, a senior police official denied the charge and said that there was no truth in the allegation. "Our team is probing a complaint by the woman. The allegations are baseless," he said.

Immediately after the co-founder of Rippling, Prasanna Sankar, embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged wife, took to social media alleging that an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Sub Inspector demanded 25 lakh from him to release his friend in their alleged custody, the woman told reporters that her son was taken away by her husband's manager Gokul on March 3.

"My son has not been returned to me. I want to know his whereabouts," she said.

But police claimed that Gokul was allowed to go home on March 23 afternoon.

According to a complaint by his estranged wife, both she and her nine-year-old son were US citizens, and they came to India three weeks ago.

"My wife and I have been going through a divorce and have been sharing custody of our son. My wife handed over the child with full consent to my friend , who brought him two floors down to hand him over to me. However, my wife later filed a false complaint that my friend kidnapped my son and that I might kill him," Prasanna's social media post read.

He claimed that his lawyer, against his advise, parted with 2 lakh to the police to handle the situation.

Earlier Prasanna shared a video with his son, claiming the boy was happy with him and also that the Chennai police had illegally detained his friend and were forcing him to share the details of his whereabouts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

