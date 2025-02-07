Menu Explore
Techie strangles wife to death in Malleswaram, held

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 08:14 AM IST

A 43-year-old IT professional was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife in Malleswaram. He confessed to the crime after inconsistencies in his statements.

A 43-year-old IT professional was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death at their apartment in Malleswaram on Wednesday, police officers said on Thursday, adding that the Vyalikaval police launched an investigation after the victim, a 35-year-old lecturer, was declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital.

Police said that the accused, Sharath Uttangi, an IT engineer working in Marathahalli, initially told doctors that his wife, Chetana, had fallen from a couch and lost consciousness. (Representational image)
Police said that the accused, Sharath Uttangi, an IT engineer working in Marathahalli, initially told doctors that his wife, Chetana, had fallen from a couch and lost consciousness. (Representational image)

Police said that the accused, Sharath Uttangi, an IT engineer working in Marathahalli, initially told doctors that his wife, Chetana, had fallen from a couch and lost consciousness. However, the medical staff noticed several injuries, including strangulation marks on her neck, raising suspicion and alerted police.

“The incident took place around 3am at their residence on 16th Cross, Malleswaram. Sharath, along with neighbours, rushed Chetana to the hospital, but doctors found signs of strangulation and informed us,” Vyalikaval police inspector Shankar Gowda said.

Chetana and Sharath had been married for 15 years and had a 12-year-old daughter. Originally from Davangere, the couple has been residing in Bengaluru, police said.

Police added that investigation revealed a history of domestic discord. When questioned, Sharath’s statements were inconsistent, leading officers to suspect a foul play. Following interrogation, he confessed to killing his wife during an argument, they said.

The post-mortem report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Sharath has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and is currently in police custody as further investigations continue., police said.

