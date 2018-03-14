Technical issues delay IndiGo, SpiceJet flights at Hyderabad airport

Two planes belonging to different airlines were delayed by over two hours due to technical issues at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to an airport spokesperson, an IndiGo flight (6E-334) from Hyderabad to Raipur developed a technical snag within minutes of taking off from the airport around 10.40 am. It was called back soon afterwards for repairs.

The passengers were off-loaded and directed towards an alternative aircraft that took off at 2.10 pm.

Officials familiar with the development said this occurred due to “over limit exhaust gas temperature (EGT) in one of its engines”. The flight crew responded to the problem in accordance with the standard operating procedure, they added.

“The matter is being investigated by the IndiGo Flight Safety team and the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). Safety is the top priority for us at IndiGo,” a release issued by the airline said.

Meanwhile, another aircraft belonging to SpiceJet (SG-942) from Hyderabad to New Delhi was stranded on the tarmac for over two hours due to an undisclosed technical reason. A spokesperson said although the flight was supposed to take off at 1.40 pm, it took wing only at 4.10 pm after the issue was addressed.