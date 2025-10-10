Technical snag hits Mumbai One app on day one, 11 Aqua line stations missing

The Mumbai One ticketing app, which covers 11 public transport operators in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), went live on Thursday, with more than 35,000 users downloading the application across the Android and iOS platforms, according to data from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) which has developed the app. Commuters were also unable to book tickets for the Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stretch of the aqua line (Metro 3), which was thrown open to the public on Thursday (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

By Thursday evening, more than 30,000 users had registered on the app, though its operation was marred by some teething issues.

While the app was scheduled to go live at 5.30am, it did not reflect among available options on Google Play Store for several users till 8.30am. Many took to social media to air their grievances while Soumya Mohapatra shared a link on social media platform X to help fellow commuters,

“Use this link…not sure why many people are saying they can’t see it on App Store,” Mohapatra wrote on X.

Commuters were also unable to book tickets for the Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stretch of the aqua line (Metro 3), which was thrown open to the public on Thursday. Eleven stations on this stretch after Acharya Atre Chowk did not reflect on the app’s database till Thursday night.

“Trying out the new Mumbai One app. Unable to book beyond AAC Worli Naka. Fare table displayed in Mumbai One app also incomplete,” Rajan Mathew wrote on X.

An official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) blamed the glitch on delay in receiving data from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), a joint venture between the state and central governments which is the implementing arm for the aqua line.

“The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation provided us the data (on the 11 additional stations) at 8.30am on Thursday, that is after the last leg of Metro 3 was thrown open to the public. The back-end team is on the job and the same will reflect Friday onwards,” the MMRDA official said.

Some users also complained of long buffering times on the app. Most pages were taking 20-30 seconds to upload, they said.

Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said they have tied up with the BillDesk payment gateway and BHIM UPI to facilitate payments.

“Commuters using BHIM UPI will get 20% cashback on tickets priced over ₹20 till December,” he said.

In the weeks to follow, commuters will be able to book return tickets as well as season passes for suburban locals on the Mumbai One app. The Vasai Virar Municipal Transport, which operates public transport in the Vasai-Virar region, may also be included in the app’s operations in coming months, said officials.