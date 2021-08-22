Home / India News / Teen raped in Bihar, 2 booked
The two men allegedly dragged the girl to an orchard nearby and raped her, it added.
india news

Teen raped in Bihar, 2 booked

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:42 AM IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two people in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Saturday.

According to the first information report lodged by the survivor’s mother, the incident took place on August 17. “Around 11 pm, one of the classmates of the survivor called her outside the house, where two men were waiting,” said the complaint.

The two men allegedly dragged the girl to an orchard nearby and raped her, it added. The complainant said that a search operation was launched at 11.30pm when the girl did not return.

She was found in the orchard. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chakia Sanjay Kumar said that it is matter of investigation and refused to divulge more details.

Story Saved
