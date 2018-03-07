 Teenager accused of sodomising three-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh, held | india news | Hindustan Times
The girl had stepped out of the house to play when she was sexually assaulted by 19-year-old Ashish Upadhyay.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2018 23:27 IST
Anupam Pateriya
A social activist holding placards during a protest against a rape.
A teenager has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a three-year-old girl in Bundelkhand’s Tikamgarh district earlier this week.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s grandmother with the Kotwali police on Tuesday, the girl had stepped out of the house to play the previous day when she was sexually assaulted by 19-year-old Ashish Upadhyay from Uttar Pradesh. “When she returned, the girl said Upadhyay had done something that was making her bleed,” it added.

Kotwali SHO Naval Arya said a police team was formed within hours of the complaint being lodged, following which Upadhyay was arrested from Niwari village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur. Police have filed a case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code, besides various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

