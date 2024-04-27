Tejasvi, Sudhakar, CT Ravi booked for MCC violations

Amid the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission of Friday registered cases against Bharatiya Janata Party candidates Tejasvi Surya, K Sudhakar and CT Ravi for violating model code of conduct. Bengaluru South constituency BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote, in Bengaluru, on Friday. (PTI)

Cases were registered against BJP candidates Tejasvi Surya for allegedly soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, K Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash amounting to ₹4.8 crore and CT Ravi for allegedly promoting enmity between citizens through his social media post, the EC said on Friday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The case against Surya was filed at the Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru following his social media post allegedly soliciting votes on religious grounds. The chief electoral officer said: “Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion.”

Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) prohibits appeals to voters based on religion, among other factors. Surya’s post featuring Ram Lalla’s Surya Tilak in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir stirred controversy for its perceived religious appeal.

Surya is contesting from Bengaluru South against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy

This comes a day after Surya shared a video of Ram Lalla’s Surya Tilak in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on social media along with a post saying: “Our generation was blessed to witness the majestic Surya Tilak on Bhagwan Shri Ram at Ayodhya on Ram Navami. A wait for almost 500 years & a wish of crores of Bharatiyas was fulfilled by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. For Bharatiyata to survive, vote for BJP! #DakshinakkeSurya”.

The MP didn’t respond to the calls for a response on the matter.

Meanwhile, K Sudhakar has been charged with allegations of bribery and undue influence on electorate. Cash amounting to ₹4.8 crore was seized by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, the EC said.

Karnataka chief electoral officer in post on X said: “The FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash to the tune of ₹4.8 crores. An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP candidate on April 25 at Madanayakanahally police station.”

Meanwhile, Vasanth Kumar, advocate and BJP legal cell convenor said five complaints were lodged with the Election Commission on Friday.

“Today, five complaints were lodged with the Election Commission. One is canvassing and speaking to workers by CM Siddaramaiah inside a polling booth in Mysuru...another complaint is in a polling booth in Kolar constituency, one ex-councillor Venkatesh is distributing cash to voters, another complaint is AICC Youth President Srinivas is protesting...today is polling day so he is violating model code of conduct,” Vasanth Kumar said.

BJP leader CT Ravi was also booked for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between citizens through his social media post, the Election Commission said while adding that the action was initiated by the election officials of Chikkamagaluru.

“Chikkamagaluru Election Officials have booked an FIR (No. 0042/2024) against CT Ravi, BJP Leader for his post in X handle for violation u/s 125 of RP Act and 505(2) of IPC in Basavanahalli PS on 26.04.24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens,” CEO Karnataka said in a social media post.

“Dear Hindus, Congress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has declared war against us Hindus. It is high time we unite to protest and defend Sanatana Dharma from those who are out to destroy it,” Ravi wrote on ‘X’ on Wednesday.