Modi, KCR, Owaisi are one: Rahul Gandhi’s attack ahead of Telangana rallies

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the December 7 assembly election in Telangana.

“Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!” Gandhi tweeted ahead of two rallies in the southern state

“TRS is the BJP’s “B” team & KCR operates as Mr Modi’s, Telangana Rubber Stamp. Owaisi’s, AIMIM is the BJP’s “C” team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/ KCR vote,” Gandhi said.

The Congress has joined hands with opposition parties that include N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telegu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and the newly-formed Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state. The TRS and BJP are contesting the assembly polls separately.

On November 28, Gandhi had called the ruling party in Telangana the “B team” of the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP.

“TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it’s Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar. It’s a B team of the RSS and BJP,” he told an election rally in Kosgi.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 12:48 IST