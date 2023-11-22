close_game
Yediyurappa says Congress’ guarantees in Telangana ‘only to cheat voters’

PTI |
Nov 22, 2023 01:59 PM IST

The BJP leader said Congress is selling the"Karnataka model" in Telangana and other poll-bound states.

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power. The former Karnataka CM also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for the Congress party's "lies and empty promises".

BS Yediyurappa (ANI)
BS Yediyurappa (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Addressing reporters here, he said the ' Karnataka model' is Congress' election model in other states. The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections in May this year. It is selling the"Karnataka model" in Telangana and other poll-bound states, he said.

"The party has, in fact, hoodwinked the people in Karnataka after winning the elections as its government has failed to implement the guarantee schemes," he added.

"The Congress manifesto includes six guarantee schemes only to cheat the voters of the state. I appeal, request the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party's lies and empty promises," he said.

