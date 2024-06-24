 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reveals reason to meet defence minister Rajnath Singh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reveals reason to meet defence minister Rajnath Singh

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Revanth Reddy also met union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday revealed the purpose of his meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Reddy said he met the defence minister to request the establishment of Sainik Schools in Telangana.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

"In UP and Andhra Pradesh, there are three and two Sainik Schools, respectively. However, there are no Sainik Schools in Telangana. That's why I met Rajnath Singh to open Sainik Schools in Telangana," the chief minister said.

Reddy also criticised the Modi government over the NEET exam result controversy and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

He also met Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, along with other newly elected MPs, took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha after the commencement of its first session. Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, minister for micro, small and medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi and minister for fisheries and animal husbandry Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh were among the ministers who took oath as MP.

The new session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced after PM Narendra Modi-led NDA secured the mandate to form government at the Centre for the third consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The oath-taking ceremony witnessed drama as Opposition members held up copies of the Constitution of India when PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah took their oaths in the lower house.

Some of the ministers took their oath in different Indian languages. Minister for steel and heavy industries H D Kumaraswamy and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi took the oath in Kannada, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Odia, ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Assamese, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, and coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy in Telugu. Union minister of state for power and new and renewable energy Shripad Y Naik took the oath in Sanskrit.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reveals reason to meet defence minister Rajnath Singh
