‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:42 IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said he will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Covid-19 lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in the country came into effect on March 25 and is set to end on April 14.

But chief minister Rao cautioned that if the lockdown is lifted it could trigger large casualties in the state.

“We can revive the economy of the country and the state at a later stage. But we cannot bring back the lives of the people who could die in large numbers, if the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

He said it will be difficult to control people if the lockdown is lifted.

“All the efforts we had put in all these days, braving financial loss, would go waste, if situation comes back to square one due to the lockdown being eased,” Rao said.

Earlier on Monday, a top Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat also hinted that the lockdown may not be lifted in the state on April 14.

Telangana has so far recorded 334 positive cases. Thirty three of them have recovered while there have been 11 casualties.

Last week, Rao announced massive pay cuts for ministers, MLAs and government employees amid shrinking revenue. The government did not say how long the pay cuts would remain.