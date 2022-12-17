Telangana Congress MP meets Modi

Hyderabad

Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his chambers in Parliament in New Delhi amidst speculations that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon.

Venkat Reddy, who represents Bhongir parliamentary constituency, has been keeping away from the Congress party activities for quite some time, particularly since the last month’s by-election to Munugode assembly seat, for which his younger brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy contested on a BJP ticket after quitting the Congress.

The Congress MP, however, told reporters later that he had not discussed any politics with the Prime Minister during his 20-minute interaction. “I have brought to his notice certain developmental issues pertaining to Telangana, such as release of funds for cleansing of Musi River which is highly polluted and expansion of Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway to prevent accidents,” he said.

Venkat Reddy said there was a positive response from Modi on his representation. “It was a very cordial meeting,” he said.

The Congress MP, who was the star campaigner for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) till recently, did not figure in any of the party committees reconstituted by the high command on Saturday last.

In October, the Congress high command issued a show cause notice to the leader after he made remarks against the party and supported his brother Raj Gopal Reddy in the Munugode by-poll. Despite being the star campaigner, he did not take part in the campaign for the party in the by-election, as a result of which the Congress lost is deposit.

He did not even take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Telangana in October and November.

In August this year, Venkat Reddy met top BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, triggering speculations that he might follow his younger brother into the BJP.

On Thursday, the Bhongir MP met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and briefed him about the political situation in Telangana, especially, on the en masse defection of senior leaders including Marri Shashidhar Reddy and others into the BJP.

He said he won’t talk about his future plans immediately. “I am not going to make any comments on the Congress. I will disclose my plans a few days before the general elections,” he added.

