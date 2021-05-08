Telangana govt extends night curfew; limits attendees at gatherings

Hyderabad The Telangana government on Friday extended the ongoing night curfew by another week while announcing additional restrictions on public gatherings to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The move comes a day after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ruled out the possibility of a partial or total lockdown but said that all required measures would be adopted to contain the pandemic.

The latest orders were issued by chief secretary Somesh Kumar in the evening. The night curfew – from 9 pm to 6 am – which was initially imposed on April 20 and extended twice, will now continue till May 15.

“All business establishments, hotels and other offices should be closed by 8 pm. Collectors and superintendents of police, besides commissioners of police in all major cities, have been empowered to implement the night curfew,” the chief secretary saidin the order.

The state government also imposed restrictions on public gatherings like marriages and similar events. Accordingly, only 100 members would be allowed to attend any such functionsunder strict compliance of Covid-19 norms.

Not more than 20 people would be allowed to attend funerals. The government completely banned political meetings, rallies, sports and other entertainment programmes in view of the Covid-19 situation.

On Thursday, the state government ruled out the possibility of any kind of lockdown – partial or total – citing that it would result in total collapse of the financial system of the state.

Rao, who held a high-level meeting at his camp office late on Thursday, told officials that the lockdown would bring life to a standstill and would affect the livelihood of over 25-30 lakh migrant workers from other states who were working in Telangana.

“Moreover, there is a bumper yield of paddy in the state and workers are busy in the procurement activity across 6,144 procurement centres in the state. There are lakhs of people involved in the process. What will happen to the workers who come from other states to work in the rice mills if a lockdown is imposed? The entire paddy purchasing process will come to a standstill if the lockdown is imposed,” he said.

Rao added that a lockdown would also lead to a panic-like situation. “Hence, we are not ready for the lockdown. However, we will identify the areas where Covid-19 cases are more and declare them as micro-level containment zones and take required measures,” he explained.

According to the official bulletin from the state medical and health department, the state reported 5,559 new Covid-19 infections and 41 fatalities as on Friday evening, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 487,199 and total deaths to 2,666. The number of active cases in Telangana is 71,308.