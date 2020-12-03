Telangana HC orders pole climbing test for two women rejected for lineman job

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:49 IST

The Telangana High Court has directed a state power distribution company to conduct pole climbing test for two women candidates, who cleared the written test for the post of junior lineman.

The court gave the direction to the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana after its counsel informed the court that the state-run power utility did not want to engage women for field jobs such as lineman as they could not climb poles easily.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddywhile hearinga writ appeal by V Bharathi and B Shirisha on Wednesday, observed that women were being recruited in armed forces also.

It has directed the power department to conduct the pole climbing test for the petitioners in two weeks and submit the result to the single bench which is hearing the petition.

A single bench had earlier ordered the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd and Principal Secretary Energy Department to conduct the test for the two women “if they conduct any Pole Climbing test in future.” The petitioners seeking timeframe for the test had moved the bench.

G Vidya Sagar, senior advocate appearing for the DISCOM, said the power utility in its advertisement for filling vacanciesof lineman, had mentioned that women candidates were not eligible for the posts of lineman.

However some women candidates approached the High Court court seeking its permission to appear for the exam.

Out of them, two cleared the written test.