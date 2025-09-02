Telangana: K Kavitha supporters protest her suspension, BJP, Congress say it's a ‘drama’

The suspension of Kalvakuntla Kavitha from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by her father and founder of the party, K Chandrasekhar Rao, on grounds of “anti-party activities” has sparked protests by her supporters in Telangana. K Kavitha has been suspended from BRS over "anti party activities". (HT File)

On Tuesday, K Kavitha's supporters gathered outside her house in Hyderabad, raising slogans of “Jai Jagruthi” in her support. They wore scarfs with her face on them in a show of solidarity.

K Kavitha is the founder of ‘Telangana Jagruthi’, a non-profit organisation “working for capacity building, preserving heritage, culture and sustainable Bharat”, according to its social media handles.

“Injustice has been done... The way she has been suspended is absolutely wrong. We condemn this,” Ravi Rathod, youth vice president of Telangana Jagruthi, told the media stationed outside her residence.

K Kavitha’s suspension came a day after she alleged that her cousins—former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao—had amassed huge assets while making her father a scapegoat in the alleged scam in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

K Kavitha suspended: How BJP, Congress reacted

According to N Ramchander Rao, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit, K Kavitha's allegations against her cousins revealed how “corruption” was done by the BRS government.

“The issue of corruption by the BRS government during their term has now been exposed by the revelations made by the daughter of the former chief minister (KCR). She has blamed her cousins for misleading the then CM…" he said.

"This has exposed the corruption in several projects during the BRS rule. The dispute arose among the family members only at the time of distributing the ill-gotten wealth…This is very important for the people of Telangana to know how Telangana was looted during the BRS rule.”

Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud called K Kavitha’s suspension a “pre-planned drama” and said that her comments against her cousins is also “a part of the drama”.

“Kavitha's suspension from BRS episode is not new, it is a pre-planned drama, her comments are a part of it. Altogether, KCR’s family has looted the properties of the public,” he said.