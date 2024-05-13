Telangana Lok Sabha polls phase 4: Voter turnout crosses 61%
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Telangana recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.71%.
Telangana recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.71% on Monday as polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, data from the Election Commission showed. The state Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, said no law and order problems had been reported until noon. The officer added that an inquiry was underway into some complaints received amid polling in the state.
Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty, said in a post on social platform X that a case has been registered in Malakpet police station against BJP candidate Madhavi Latha under different sections of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act. The case was registered following an allegation that she checked the identity of burqa-clad women voters by asking them to show their faces.
Voting in Telangana:
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy exercised his franchise in the constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district earlier in the day.
Speaking to media persons in Kodangal, Reddy alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies for electoral benefit. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were other prominent people who were seen casting their votes. BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha also exercised their franchise.
Polling percentage across constituencies in Telangana:
|Sl. No.
|Constituency
|Voter turnout
|1
|Adilabad
|69.81%
|2
|Bhongir
|72.34%
|3
|Chevella
|53.15%
|4
|Hyderabad
|39.17%
|5
|Karimnagar
|67.67%
|6
|Khammam
|70.76%
|7
|Mahbubabad
|68.40%
|8
|Malkajgiri
|46.27%
|9
|Medak
|71.33%
|10
|Nagarkurnool
|66.53%
|11
|Nalgonda
|70.36%
|12
|Nizamabad
|67.96%
|13
|Peddapalle
|63.86%
|14
|Secunderabad
|42.48%
|15
|Warangal
|64.08%
|16
|Zahirabad
|71.91%
Polling is also underway in the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency. The bypoll witnessed 47.88 per cent voting till 5 pm. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident.
