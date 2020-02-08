Telangana man who fired at neighbour with AK-47 rifle arrested

india

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 08:30 IST

Police in Telangana’s Siddipet district arrested a 35-year old man on Friday night for firing at his neighbour with an AK-47 assault rifle following an altercation between their wives over a petty issue.

Police had launched a manhunt for Devuni Sadanandam, who went absconding immediately after the incident on Thursday night, and arrested him from Koheda village. They seized the weapon from his wife.

“Sadanandam fired two rounds at Gunti Ganga Raju (32) from the window of the latter’s house at Akkannapet town. Raju had a providential escape as the bullets went above his head,” Akkannapet sub-inspector Papaiah Naik said.

Naik said Sadanandam’s wife and Raju’s wife had a quarrel on Thursday morning over some missing bricks from the latter’s house. While Raju was away from the town on some work, Sadanandam allegedly abused his wife over the issue.

Raju went to Sadanandam’s house to question him after he returned in the evening. Both of them allegedly abused each other.

“At around 9.30pm, Sadanandam came to Raju’s house and fired two rounds from his rifle and fled the spot. Luckily, Raju was not hurt, as the bullets went above his head,” the police official said.

Raju filed a complaint with the police who then started looking for Sadanandam. They were shocked to find that the shells of the bullet were from an AK-47 assault rifle.

“We are investigating how he could get such an advanced weapon which is available only with the police,” Naik said.

Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Further investigation is on,” the sub-inspector said.