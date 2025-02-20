Menu Explore
Telangana Police rescues 4 girls after raid at beauty salon, spa

ANI |
Feb 20, 2025 01:04 PM IST

Telangana Police, with AHTU, raided a beauty salon in Kondapur, arresting three customers and an organizer. Four girls were rescued from forced prostitution

In a crackdown on human trafficking, the Telangana Police, along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), conducted a raid on a Beauty Salon and Spa under Gachibowli Police station limits of Kondapur in Telangana on Wednesday night, Inspector of Gachibowli Police Station said.

In an effort to combat human trafficking, the Telangana Police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided a beauty salon and spa located inside the boundaries of the Gachibowli Police Station in Kondapur, Telangana, on Wednesday evening, according to the inspector of the Gachibowli Police Station.(Getty images/representative )
In an effort to combat human trafficking, the Telangana Police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided a beauty salon and spa located inside the boundaries of the Gachibowli Police Station in Kondapur, Telangana, on Wednesday evening, according to the inspector of the Gachibowli Police Station.(Getty images/representative )

The police took three customers and one organizer, identified as Satyanarayana, into custody.

Inspector of Gachibowli Police Station said, that during the raid, four girls who were allegedly being forced into prostitution were rescued.

Police said, "Last night, we conducted a raid, along with Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) officials, at Stylish Beauty Salon and Spa in Kondapur. We rescued four victim girls and took three customers and one organizer, Satyanarayana, into custody."

Earlier, Kachiguda Police busted a human trafficking racket and rescued a two-month-old baby boy who was abducted from a shopping complex on February 11.

The police arrested the prime accused, Boga Narsing Raj, within five hours and recovered the baby from the residence of a woman who had allegedly purchased the child.

According to officials, the incident took place at D-Mart, Kachiguda on February 10, where the accused took the complainant and her baby for shopping. While the mother was selecting clothes, she handed over the child to the accused, who then fled the spot in a hired auto.

Upon receiving the complaint, two special teams were formed, led by SI D Subhash and P Ravi Kumar, who tracked the accused using CCTV footage.

The police identified and apprehended the prime accused Boga Narsing Raj at Gowliguda, Hyderabad, and rescued the baby from the house of Sandhya Rani, who had allegedly purchased the child. The baby was safely handed over to his biological mother, Shervatti Varalaxmi. Kachiguda Police registered a case under section 137(2), 80 & 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to the police, two accused have been arrested, Boga Narsing Raj, 46, an X-ray Technician at Nikhil Hospital, and Raghavender, 48, a Government Employee. The third accused, N. Umavathi, 55, is currently absconding.

