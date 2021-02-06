Telangana reports 161 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 295,431
Telangana has reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, 147 discharges, and one death on Friday, as per the state Health department.
The State Health Department in its Saturday bulletin said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,95,431 including 2,91,846 discharges.
The active cases in the state currently stand at 1,977. Besides, 1,608 deaths have been reported in Telangana till Friday.
Out of the total of 2,95,431 cases, 2,06,802 are asymptomatic while 88,629 are symptomatic.
As many as 35,421 samples were tested on Friday and 845 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation.
Telangana's recovery rate stands at 98.78 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.54 per cent.
Meanwhile, with 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally has reached 1,08,14,304, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.
Also read: 2 Telangana MPs test Covid positive as list of infected VIPs becomes longer
Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi
- The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chakka Jam: Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at 3 places in Haryana
- Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
