Telangana results LIVE: Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and NaIgonda seats
Dec 02, 2023 10:00 PM IST
Get the latest vote counting trends for Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, NaIgonda assembly constituencies in Telangana
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and Nalgonda assembly constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|Devarakonda(ST)
|Counting to begin
|Nagarjuna Sagar
|Counting to begin
|MiryaIaguda
|Counting to begin
|Huzurnagar
|Counting to begin
|Kodad
|Counting to begin
|Suryapet
|Counting to begin
|NaIgonda
|Counting to begin
2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Devarakonda
|Ramavath Ravindra Kumar
|BRS
|Nagarjuna Sagar
|Nomula Narsimhaiah
|BRS
|MiryaIaguda
|Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao
|BRS
|Huzurnagar
|Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada
|INC
|Kodad
|Bollam Mallaiah Yadav
|BRS
|Suryapet
|Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy
|BRS
|NaIgonda
|Kancharla Bhupal Reddy
|BRS
Check here for LIVE updates on Telangana Assembly Election 2023 results for Nalgonda constituencies.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 01, 2023 11:29 PM IST
Telangana Poll Results: Counting to begin at 8 am
