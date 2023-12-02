close_game
Telangana results LIVE: Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and NaIgonda seats
Telangana results LIVE: Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and NaIgonda seats

Dec 02, 2023 10:00 PM IST
Get the latest vote counting trends for Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, NaIgonda assembly constituencies in Telangana

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and Nalgonda assembly constituencies.

Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad.
Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad.(PTI)
ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
Devarakonda(ST)Counting to begin
Nagarjuna SagarCounting to begin
MiryaIagudaCounting to begin
HuzurnagarCounting to begin
KodadCounting to begin
SuryapetCounting to begin
NaIgondaCounting to begin

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
DevarakondaRamavath Ravindra KumarBRS
Nagarjuna SagarNomula NarsimhaiahBRS
MiryaIagudaNallamothu Bhaskar RaoBRS
HuzurnagarUttam Kumar Reddy NalamadaINC
KodadBollam Mallaiah YadavBRS
SuryapetGuntakandla Jagadish ReddyBRS
NaIgondaKancharla Bhupal ReddyBRS

Check here for LIVE updates on Telangana Assembly Election 2023 results for Nalgonda constituencies.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2023 11:29 PM IST

    Telangana Poll Results: Counting to begin at 8 am

© 2023 HindustanTimes
