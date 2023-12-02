Telangana results LIVE: Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and NaIgonda seats

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and Nalgonda assembly constituencies.

Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad.(PTI)