Telangana’s KCR calls for third front without BJP-Cong ahead of 2019 polls

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday mooted a plan to float a third alternative to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the next general election scheduled to be held in 2019.

Addressing a press conference after the TRS parliamentary party meeting at his office, KCR said there was an urgent need for a qualitative change in Indian politics, as the two national parties, which have ruled the country for seven decades, had miserably failed to address the problems of the people.

“A new alliance of political parties, barring the Congress and the BJP, will emerge soon, probably before the next general election. It is not going to be the third front, but will be the main front,” he said.

The 64-year old TRS supremo, who spearheaded the movement for separate Telangana state, offered to lead the new front and play a key role in national politics, if the people want him to do so. “If necessary, I will hold a nationwide tour to campaign for a change in the national politics and kick up a debate,” he said.

On Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s statement that he might go in for an alliance with “friendly” parties in Telangana, KCR said he did not rule out such an alliance between the two parties. “I cannot say now, as I am not a foreteller,” he said.

The TRS chief said there was no chance of conducting early elections to Lok Sabha. “But if they are held, we are ready for it,” he said.

On the BJP’s victory in northeast states, KCR said there was nothing great to boast about the results. “Winning here and there is not a big thing,” he quipped.

Sources in the TRS said the chief minister already had a talk with DMK working president Stalin and with the president of newly formed Makkal Needhi Maiyam, Kamal Haasan.