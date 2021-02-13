Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa
- On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that electric car manufacturer Tesla will set up its electric car manufacturing unit in the state.
The chief minister made the revelation in a statement regarding the Union Budget. “American firm Tesla will open its electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka,” read the statement.
On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru. The company listed Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as directors of the company. This announcement came after Elon Musk in October 2020 said that that the process to bring Tesla cars to India would begin in January 2021.
Apart from the announcement on Tesla, the statement read that Karnataka will get ₹10,904 crore for 33 national highway projects.
