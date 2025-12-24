Temperature in Tamil Nadu's Ooty drops to -1 degree Celsius, tourists continue to flock to hill station

Temperatures in the popular Tamil Nadu hill town of Ooty have dropped to as low as -1 degree Celsius in the Thalaikundha region due to heavy ice formation in several areas. The Forest Department has also imposed a ban on tourists visiting the plains near the Kamaraj Sagar Dam for safety reasons. The severe cold has disrupted the daily lives of people living in the area.(ANI)

The severe cold has disrupted the daily lives of people living in the area, making travel difficult.

Severe cold in Ooty

While the Thalaikundha area recorded a temperature of -1 degree Celsius, several other parts experienced temperatures of -0.1 degrees Celsius, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Over the past ten days, frost conditions have intensified across the Nilgiris district, including Ooty. The frost has been particularly visible in areas such as the Ooty Government Botanical Garden, Kanthal and the Thalaikundha Avalanche region.

Despite the harsh conditions, the cold weather has continued to draw visitors. Thousands of tourists are arriving in the Thalaikundha area each day, not only from Tamil Nadu but also from neighbouring states such as Kerala and Karnataka, to experience the chill, the report said.

As the frost remained strong on Wednesday, it was seen coating vehicles, and some tourists were seen collecting it and playing with it.

Visitors said they had travelled long distances to witness the frost. However, due to restrictions imposed by Forest Department personnel, they were unable to get too close and had to view it from a distance.

Tourist ban near Kamaraj Sagar Dam

The Forest Department has barred tourists from visiting the plains near the Kamaraj Sagar Dam due to safety concerns. The move is likely to disrupt the plans of visitors who had included the scenic spot in their travel itineraries.

As a result, tourists who had gathered in the Thalaikundha area since midnight to enjoy the calm and scenic views were denied access to the Kamaraj Sagar Dam area. Many were seen standing along the roadside, capturing the surroundings from a distance.

One tourist praised the area, telling ANI, “It’s freezing, totally freezing. We started at around 5 am and arrived at 6 am, and the temperature was minus. It’s a stunning place and filled with lots of people.”

He said there were around 300 to 400 people at the spot and that the cold made it difficult to speak. Admiring the beauty of the area, he added, “Beautiful place, you must visit the place.”

