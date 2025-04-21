Menu Explore
Tempo traveller collides with parked aircraft at Bengaluru airport

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 21, 2025 08:02 AM IST

A man driving a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary IndiGo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday

A man driving a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary IndiGo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, airport officials said on Sunday, adding an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The damaged tempo traveller crashed into a stationary IndiGo aircraft on Friday. (HT photo)
The damaged tempo traveller crashed into a stationary IndiGo aircraft on Friday. (HT photo)

“The tempo traveller driver was drowsy which caused the vehicle’s collision with the aircraft. While no major injuries were reported among passengers or crew, the tempo driver sustained minor injuries,” an airport official said.

“On April 18, 2025, at approximately 12.15 pm, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported,” the airport spokesperson said in a statement.

“All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority,” the IndiGo Airlines said.

“We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third party ground vehicle. Investigations are on and all necessary action shall be initiated as required,” they said.

An official said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also initiated an enquiry to ascertain the details surrounding the situation and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The IndiGo Airlines issued a statement saying the incident happened on April 18 and promised enhanced safety.

“The incident occurred on April 18 at approximately 12.15 pm when a driver from a contract agency accidentally maneuvered the tempo traveller near the parked aircraft. The vehicle struck the upper part of the IndiGo flight, causing some damage. Fortunately, the driver escaped without injury,” the statement read.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
