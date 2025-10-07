The Lakhimpur Kheri police lodged an FIR against former Union minister of state for home and BJP leader Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, his son Ashish Mishra and two others on charges of threatening a witness in the October 3, 2021, violence that claimed lives of eight people in Tikunia area of the UP district. Teni, son booked on charges of threatening witness

The cops swung into action after the Supreme Court, in August this year, questioned the Uttar Pradesh police for delaying action on a complaint (by Baljinder Singh, the witness) on the pretext that the witness was unwilling to visit the police station to file a complaint.

After the top court pulled up the state police, the FIR was lodged on October 4 at the Padua police station of Lakhimpur Kheri, on the application of Baljinder Singh, the prime witness in the Tikunia violence case.

Those named in the FIR were Ajay Mishra, his son Ashish Mishra, Amandeep Singh and an unidentified person.

In the complaint, Baljinder Singh, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, alleged that Amandeep Singh and another person visited his house in Bhairampur village of Lakhimpur Kheri on August 15, 2023, and threatened him not to testify against Ashish Mishra in trial court (Lakhimpur Kheri) in the Tikunia violence case.

He also alleged that Amandeep Singh offered him money and issued threats, if he didn’t comply.

After this incident, Baljinder Singh, along with his family, shifted to his in-laws’ house in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In the complaint, Baljinder Singh also alleged that when he was getting ready on August 16, 2023, to depose as a witness in the court in Lakhimpur, Amandeep Singh and an unidentified person reached his in-laws’ house. They again allegedly threatened Baljinder and also attempted to lure him with ₹1 lakh cash to dissuade him not to appear in court.

Subsequently, Baljinder Singh left his village and settled in Punjab to ensure his safety, stated the FIR.

Baljinder Singh had approached the top court in January this year, alleging that a person had called and threatened him against deposing in the trial.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Baljinder Singh, informed the Supreme Court on August 4 this year about threats being issued to the witness. The apex court directed the UP Police to investigate the complaint and file a status report.

After the top court’s directives, the Lakhimpur Kheri police lodged an FIR on October 4 at Padua police station against Ajay Mishra, his son Ashish Mishra, Amandeep Singh and one unidentified person.

Eight people were killed in violence in Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021 – four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a convoy of SUVs during a protest by farmers against three agriculture reform laws (since repealed) while two BJP workers and a driver were killed in retaliation.

“After the Supreme Court directives, Kheri police team contacted Baljinder Singh and verified the complaint. After that, an FIR was lodged,” said Kheri SP Sankalp Sharma.

“The FIR has been filed under IPC sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) against four accused. Further probe is on,” added the SP.